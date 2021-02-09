Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) (LON:ORM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.01

Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) (LON:ORM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and traded as high as $2.13. Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 1,572,961 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.26. The company has a market cap of £9.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00.

Ormonde Mining plc (ORM.L) Company Profile (LON:ORM)

Ormonde Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Spain and Ireland. It holds interest in the Salamanca and Zamora Gold Projects consisting of 49% interest in three investigation permits in Salamanca province and 44% interest in two investigation permits in Zamora province, western Spain.

