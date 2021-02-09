OST (OST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.00 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One OST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OST has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OST has a market cap of $14.08 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OST

OST is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars.

