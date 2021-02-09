Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.93

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$25.93 and last traded at C$25.85, with a volume of 404308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75. The stock has a market cap of C$6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.02.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

