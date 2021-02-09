OWNDATA Hits Market Cap of $932,345.52 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $932,345.52 and approximately $94.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00088442 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002614 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

