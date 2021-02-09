Oxen (LOKI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $170,419.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Oxen has a market cap of $35.59 million and approximately $170,419.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,976.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,749.89 or 0.03725000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.00374524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.79 or 0.01072429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.16 or 0.00470778 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.14 or 0.00360048 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.00229876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00020613 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,644,130 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

Oxen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

