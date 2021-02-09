Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.94

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.94 and last traded at $73.28, with a volume of 91330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.89.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 23,975.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 4,954,006 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 628,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after acquiring an additional 55,172 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 596,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after acquiring an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

