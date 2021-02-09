Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.51 and last traded at $62.99. 2,170,372 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 1,235,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Renaissance Capital began coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Ozon in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OZON. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at $799,000.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

