Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stake Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 415.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,137 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.50% of Packaging Co. of America worth $65,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 73,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 243.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

In other news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,479,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.