PacWest Bancorp (PACW) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) in the last few weeks:

2/9/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

2/8/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/27/2021 – PacWest Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $27.00 to $34.00.

1/22/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

1/5/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/4/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

1/2/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 923,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,392. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

