PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.97

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.97 and last traded at $59.75, with a volume of 33460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.23.
PAGS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.
The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $60,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 12.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 17.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
