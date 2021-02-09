PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.97

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.97 and last traded at $59.75, with a volume of 33460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.23.

PAGS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.82. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $331.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $60,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 12.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 17.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

