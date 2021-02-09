PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Trading 20.2% Higher

Shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) traded up 20.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $5.66. 1,277,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 923% from the average session volume of 124,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of PainReform in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get PainReform alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.46.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of pain in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a product based on local anesthetic ropivacaine, which completed Phase II clinical study in hernia repair. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Herzeliya, Israel.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.