Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Holdings Lessened by Allen Operations LLC

Allen Operations LLC lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,473,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,614 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 33.2% of Allen Operations LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Allen Operations LLC owned 0.37% of Palantir Technologies worth $152,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.57.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $3,241,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,302,779 shares in the company, valued at $59,483,049.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,271,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,885,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,988,667 shares of company stock valued at $121,858,668.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

