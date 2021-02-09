Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $28,761,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,586,033.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 533,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $9,887,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,651.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,988,667 shares of company stock worth $121,858,668 over the last quarter.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

