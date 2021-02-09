Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 162,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $117,040,000 after acquiring an additional 81,103 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,488 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 17,990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.28. 53,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

