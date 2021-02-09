Palisade Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,042,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.96. The stock had a trading volume of 691,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,840,689. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $227.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

