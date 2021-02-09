Palisade Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 149.0% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 98.4% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $457.91. 23,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,928. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $458.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $434.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.96.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.