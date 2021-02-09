Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,446 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for about 1.3% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Insiders sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 over the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.68. 17,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,712. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,087.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.88.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

