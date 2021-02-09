Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,300 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 84,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.51. 8,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,775. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

