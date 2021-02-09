Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 416 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. 140166 cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.58.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock worth $155,795,198. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,183. The stock has a market cap of $169.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.91. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

