Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 2,025 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.5% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DE stock traded down $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $314.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,361. The firm has a market cap of $98.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $317.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.