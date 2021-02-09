Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 2,340 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $34,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,678,698. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 99.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

