Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 5,464 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,824 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the period. Target makes up 3.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $24,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 84.4% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 52,235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,222,000 after buying an additional 23,903 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 23.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Target by 58.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 16,466 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,541. The company has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.40 and a 200-day moving average of $162.68. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.48.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

