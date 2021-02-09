Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,926 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $92,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.76.

PANW traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $383.13. 960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.32 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $390.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total value of $11,755,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,671,593.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,656 shares of company stock worth $67,693,142. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

