Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.33

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.33 and traded as high as $13.80. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 94,601 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAM. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.17. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the third quarter worth about $417,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 37.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 13.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 560,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 64,625 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

