Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Park-Ohio has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Park-Ohio has a payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of PKOH stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.58. 35,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,784. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $398.41 million, a P/E ratio of -137.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $117,463.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $600,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKOH. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

