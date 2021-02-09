Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Daniel J. Dalton Sells 2,300 Shares

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $42,067.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,236.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PKBK traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.50. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,124. The stock has a market cap of $219.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 41.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Parke Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

