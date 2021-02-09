Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.19

Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.19 and traded as high as $18.98. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 24,669 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $218.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $130,020.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 41,806 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 114.1% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 165.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

