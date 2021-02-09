ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 39.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 39.4% higher against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $938,710.45 and approximately $510.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,853.76 or 0.99992131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00032169 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00085914 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000196 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

