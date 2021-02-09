Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 19,702 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,841,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,610,000 after purchasing an additional 119,166 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,310,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,483,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 788,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,094 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 639,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,668,000 after acquiring an additional 452,519 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $109.83. 626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.79 and its 200-day moving average is $95.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $110.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.