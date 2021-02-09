Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 13,813 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,580 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.8% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $162,743.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

