Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 24,464 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1,272.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,464 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 121,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 43,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.11. 17,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,256. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $143.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

