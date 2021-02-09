Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,660 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.22. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.67.

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

