Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in PayPal by 5,875.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 716,092 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.14. 71,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,646,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $282.70. The company has a market cap of $327.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.05 and its 200-day moving average is $208.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.