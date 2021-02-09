Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.4% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,519,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 500,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,434,000 after buying an additional 52,860 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 31,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.85. 23,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,045. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

