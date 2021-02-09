Parsec Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1,265.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,809 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $922,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,537.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $433,147.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,511.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,368,896 shares of company stock worth $69,134,218. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

