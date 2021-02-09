Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $25 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,526 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $391.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,094. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $392.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.