Parsec Financial Management Inc. Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,075 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 3.5% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $64,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $178.88 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.03.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.