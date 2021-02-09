Parsec Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,058 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,204,000 after buying an additional 1,328,865 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 358,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $959,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 151,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 146,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on INFY shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.84.

NYSE INFY traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $17.79. 9,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,647,326. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $19.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.