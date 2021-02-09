Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 191,178 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 343.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,178 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 260.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 41,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.87. 35,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,792. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

