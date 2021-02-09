Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned 0.18% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $16,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 36,733 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,581,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,703,000 after purchasing an additional 852,555 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 666,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,544. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.66.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPG. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.