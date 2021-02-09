Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,606 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.5% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $26,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.59. 85,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,057,655. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $692.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

