Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 129,276 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 129,276 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $9,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $899,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,178 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,319,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $182,454,000 after purchasing an additional 180,679 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 17.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,044,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,413,000 after purchasing an additional 462,380 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 3.2% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,103,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,149,000 after purchasing an additional 64,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOT traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. Total Se has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $112.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.9583 dividend. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.74%.

TOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

