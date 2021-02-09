Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,002 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 729,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.65.

In other news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total transaction of $697,585.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,785.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,170,206 shares of company stock valued at $530,414,463 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EL traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $280.84. 2,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $284.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.