Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 33,046 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,046 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $88.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,253. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.60.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

