Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 3,552 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,481 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.5% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after acquiring an additional 497,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.48. The company had a trading volume of 24,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,214. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $411.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

