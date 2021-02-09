Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 42,462 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,462 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,270,000. Finally, Brightworth bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

