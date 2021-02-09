Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 8,354 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $30,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $135.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.42 and its 200 day moving average is $120.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

