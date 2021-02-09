Particl (PART) Trading Up 48.8% This Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $10.61 million and approximately $57,070.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Particl has traded 48.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013707 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 119.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,761,143 coins and its circulating supply is 9,725,772 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars.

