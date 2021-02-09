Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.43

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.43 and traded as high as $4.55. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 4,970 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.79 million, a P/E ratio of 151.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Partner Communications stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

