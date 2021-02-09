Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading Down 6.3%

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 3,953,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,007,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRTY shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $533.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.31 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. Analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $99,118.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,432.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,347.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,035,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,833 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at $7,718,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at $4,528,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at $2,026,000. Bain Capital Credit LP bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at $1,584,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 34.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,717,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 438,200 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

